Willoughby: Family pay tribute to Doncaster man killed in crash

Barry JonesFamily photo
Barry Jones' family said he would be "sorely missed"

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car have paid tribute to a "kind and caring" man.

Barry Jones, 72, from Doncaster, died when his motorcycle collided with the vehicle in Dawber Lane, Willoughby, in Lincolnshire, on 13 October.

His wife, Collette, said he was a "kind man, a caring gentleman and a devoted husband" and would be "sorely missed by all of us".

Lincolnshire Police have not released any further details about the crash.

