Skegness house deaths not suspicious, say police
- Published
Detectives have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people found dead in a house in Skegness.
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman when they were called to an address in Grosvenor Road at 15:25 BST on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said an inquiry into their deaths had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.
The force said a file has been passed to the coroner.
