Sleaford: Referee Michael Grant dies after being hit by football
Tributes have been paid to a respected referee who died after being struck by a football.
Michael Grant had been officiating at a youth match on 19 October at Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford when he was struck by a "stray ball", Boston and District Saturday Football League said.
The grandfather-of one, from Ruskington, suffered a bleed on the brain and died in hospital on Monday.
A minute's silence will be held prior to league and cups games on Saturday.
'Heartfelt condolences'
Mr Grant officiated up to three games per week, "always with a smile on his face", Lincolnshire Football Association said.
In a statement, the association said: "Football in Lincolnshire has lost a much-respected referee in the process of doing what he loved.
"The whole football family sends our heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, grandson and his many friends."
Boston and District Saturday Football League described Mr Grant as a "long-established and respected" referee.
