Lincolnshire reservoir would help fix water crisis, councillors told
"Bold" plans for a new reservoir in Lincolnshire have been welcomed by county councillors.
Anglian Water wants to create the reservoir on fenland south of Sleaford, which would mean about 50 properties being demolished near Scredington.
Councillors said they would hold the company's "feet to the fire" to ensure the area benefitted and to minimise the impact on residents.
A final decision on the plans will be made by the government in about 2027.
Speaking at a meeting of the county council's environment and economy panel, Councillor Ashley Baxter said: "We need more bold infrastructure projects like this."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added: "This will help to solve the water crisis - if only we had the same boldness with energy issues."
Anglian wants to build two reservoirs, with the other in the Cambridgeshire fens, to supply enough water for at least 750,000 homes.
The company said the East of England has a third less rainfall than other areas of the UK and the reservoir would be important for future water supplies.
However, it will mean the loss of thousands of acres of agricultural land and the demolition of dozens of homes, prompting concerns among people living in the area.
Councillors said they had sympathy for those who would lose homes or livelihoods.
"The local people directly affected should be front and centre of our response," said Councillor Ian Carrington.
"We need to hold Anglian Water's feet to the fire - if you can do that with a water company - and ensure local communities get the economic and social benefits."
The plans were described as "too good to be true" by Councillor Matt Boles, who said they needed to ensure Anglian Water delivered on its promises.
The panel said it was impressed with the appearance and the promised leisure facilities, with Councillor Ian Fleetwood saying: "It won't be a blot on the horizon that is visibly intrusive."
As a major infrastructure project it will be up to government ministers to grant planning permission, though the county council will be able to comment on the proposals.
