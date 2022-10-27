Lincoln stabbing: Three arrested over knife attack
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a man was repeatedly stabbed in a knife attack in Lincoln.
The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being found in Cannon Street at about 22:20 BST on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police said it is believed he had been attacked at an address in nearby Doughty's Court.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a woman, 40, and a man 51, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The force said it believed the attack was an isolated incident and that the people involved were known to each other.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.