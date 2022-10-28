Grimsby: Two arrested after gunshots reported
Two men have been arrested after police were called to reports of gunshots in Grimsby on Thursday.
Officers were alerted to the incident on Rutland Street at about 16:30 BST. A scene guard remains in place between Rutland Street and Hildyard Street.
Humberside Police said it was investigating what happened, but confirmed that nobody had been injured.
Officers said the two men remained in custody and they believed it to have been an isolated incident.
Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said: "We are exploring a number of avenues of investigation to understand exactly what has happened and I can confirm at this time, nobody is thought to have sustained any injuries.
"I would like to provide some reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public."
She said reports of this nature remain "extremely rare" and that the community could expect to see additional police officers in the area as the investigation continued.
