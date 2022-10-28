Bird flu: Thousands of turkeys culled after outbreak in Lincolnshire
More than 5,000 turkeys are being destroyed at a farm in Lincolnshire following an outbreak of bird flu.
The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) imposed a 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone and a 6 mile (10km) surveillance zone around the premises near North Somercotes.
It is the third outbreak of avian flu (H51N) in the county in recent weeks.
Alwyn Drewery, who runs a neighbouring farm, described the outbreak as "absolutely horrible".
"They've been well looked after," he said.
"Everything has been done to make sure we don't get this again and it's occurred again.
"This is the second case we've had of losing the stock."
The outbreak was confirmed on Wednesday. Last week, cases were found at a farm near Woodhall Spa.
The area produces about 250,000 turkeys a year, with the run up to Christmas being the busiest period.
Local resident Rob Lingard said producers were worried as there are eight farms breeding poultry in the surrounding area.
"Chicken farms, duck farms, turkey farms all over round here," he said.
"I think your turkey is going to be a bit dearer this year."
Defra said the UK was dealing with its "worst ever bird flu outbreak", with over 200 cases confirmed across the country over the last 12 months.
On Friday, the government announced it would ease marketing rules and allow farmers to slaughter their birds earlier and freeze them so they can be defrosted and sold in the run up to Christmas.
