Lincoln: Sleeping van driver jailed for killing newly-wed
- Published
A van driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed.
Jamie Jackson's vehicle smashed into 27-year-old Rosie Earle's car after veering on to the wrong side of the A15 near Lincoln on 3 September 2021.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he was on his way home from a night shift when he hit Mrs Earle's car as she drove to work.
Jackson, 32, of King Drive, Lincoln was jailed for 18 months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard Jackson had been driving along the northbound carriageway, between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts, when the collision happened at about 04:30 BST - just a mile from Jackson's home.
Andrew Peat, prosecuting, said Mrs Earle's headlights would have been visible from 400m away for 16 seconds before the collision.
He told the court: "The only reason for this tragedy was this defendant falling asleep at the wheel."
He said Jackson told police he had been feeling tired on his drive home and had stopped at Markham Moor services on the A1 for a meal before continuing his journey.
He reportedly told a witness at the scene, "I think I must have fallen asleep at the wheel. I'd just done a night shift in Leeds and was going home."
Mrs Earle, from Cranwell, worked as a senior conductor with East Midlands Railway and had got married just four months before the crash.
Mr Peat said her husband, Alex, was unable to attend court on Wednesday as "he simply can not bring himself to be here".
Christopher Martin, mitigating, said Jackson had written to Ms Earle's family, saying he was "haunted by the fact he can not provide clarity on what happened that morning".
Passing sentence, Recorder Paul Mann KC told Jackson: "You drove while knowingly deprived of sleep. Drivers do not suddenly fall asleep at the wheel. You had dropped off for at least 16 seconds when the collision occurred."
Jackson was also banned from driving for three years and nine months, and must take an extended driving test.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.