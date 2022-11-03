Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday.
A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on four separate floors.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed no-one had been arrested in connection with the find and said a scene guard remained at the building.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Our investigation is continuing and we are now keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could help us with our inquiries."
