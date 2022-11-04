Lincoln care home rated inadequate after whistleblowers raised concerns
A care home for people with learning disabilities and autism has been put in special measures by a health watchdog.
The Phoenix in Lincoln was inspected and rated inadequate after allegations were made of abuse at the site.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found that on some occasions residents "retreated to their bedrooms as they were scared".
A Linkage Community Trust spokesperson said work is taking place to ensure "safe and effective care" at the site.
The CQC team visited the home in August and found that risks were not always identified, medicine records did not always contain the information for safe practices and areas of the property were "visibly dirty".
Debbie Ivanova, CQC's director for people with learning disabilities and autistic people, said she was "concerned" that residents did not always feel safe at the home.
She said: "When we inspected The Phoenix, we found a service where the standard of care had deteriorated significantly since our last inspection. People's safety and wellbeing needs weren't always being met, and risks weren't effectively managed.
"We will continue to monitor The Phoenix closely to ensure people are safe. If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take action."
But inspectors said residents were encouraged to be part of the local community through trips to parks and shops.
They said staff worked with other organisations to provide effective and timely care and that people were encouraged to make independent choices about their food.
Robbie Wright, director of care and independence at Linkage Community Trust said: "At the time of the inspection by the CQC the standards being delivered did not meet either CQC or Linkage guidelines.
"Our primary concern is the safety and welfare of our clients and we are continuing to work closely with our staff team, CQC and local authorities to ensure that good standards of safe and effective care are being delivered.
"I am confident the changes we have made and continue to make will support this."
Linkage Community Trust is a charity that runs care homes and support services across Lincolnshire. The CQC report relates to The Phoenix only.
