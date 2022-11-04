Lincolnshire woman offers glimpse inside 1970s time-capsule home
It was called the decade that taste forgot, but one woman has created a 1970s time capsule in her Lincolnshire home, declaring she "loves" the era.
Simone Radley's house in Welton features flying ducks on the wall and cheese plants alongside retro furniture and vintage wallpaper.
She searches in antique shops across the country and online to find iconic 1970s furnishings.
Ms Radley said her passion for the era began with a love of its fashion.
"I just love everything about the 60s and 70s, although I wasn't born until the 80s," she said.
"I just think it's fab."
Finds include a gold and brown striped chair and footstool, and a tiger print sofa she picked up in Wales.
Ms Radley said the biggest problem was convincing her husband to step back in time.
"In the beginning he didn't have the sort of vision I did," she said.
"So when I said to him I wanted an avocado bathroom suite with mustard tiles he nearly passed out."
However, plans for a 1970s square television set were vetoed by her partner who insisted on a modern flatscreen.
One exception to the 70s rule is the kitchen which harks back even further, with a 1950s feel.
Ms Radley said she intends to continue with her collecting.
"I don't think it will ever be finished really just because I absolutely love trawling round vintage markets, antique fairs," she said.
"There is always something that catches my eye, there is always something else that is fabulous."
