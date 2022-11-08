Louth: Work begins on new children's care home
- Published
Work has begun on building a new children's home that will provide a safe place for young people in care.
The home will be built on the site of the former Pilgrim School in Louth behind the Riverhead Theatre.
Building work is expected to be completed by autumn 2023 and the home will have six bedrooms for children aged 12 to 18.
Councillor Patricia Bradwell said it will mean fewer children will need to be placed in homes outside the county.
The building will include staff accommodation, a dining room, kitchen and lounge.
A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said the aim is to make the building appear "as domestic as possible, providing a safe, homely feel".
The grounds will feature landscaped gardens and will be protected by a six-foot tall fence and gated entrance.
Councillor Bradwell said there has been a rise in the number of children needing care and funding has also been secured for another new children's home in Lincoln.
"The new homes will provide high-quality facilities for children in care and will mean that fewer children will need to be placed in homes outside the county. This will ensure these children remain close to their local community and existing support networks, leading to better outcomes," she said.
