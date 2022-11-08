Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire.
Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety.
Humberside Police said the victim, named as Clair Armstrong, 50, had sustained fatal injuries.
Ashley Kemp, aged 54, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow, has been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.
