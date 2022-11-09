Lincolnshire: Clay shoot expansion plan criticised by residents
A clay pigeon shooting ground has applied for permission to triple the number of shoots it holds each year.
Brandon Wood Shooting Ground, near Stubton in Lincolnshire, wants to put on 150 events a year.
The business said the increase would not have a "detrimental impact" on the area but parish councils have objected.
A spokesperson for Brandon Wood Clay Shooting Residents Association, which monitors the shooting, described plans as a "massive intensification".
The shooting ground is within 1.2 miles (2km) of the villages of Fenton, Brandon and Stubton.
A planning application submitted to South Kesteven District Council said the perimeter around the site aimed to "contain and absorb noise from the shooting activity".
It said: "The accompanying noise assessment, which is a completely new assessment prepared by new acoustic consultants, demonstrates that the use can operate without adverse or detrimental impacts."
But five parish councils based in surrounding villages have lodged objections to the plan.
The Brandon Wood Clay Shooting Residents Association has asked that clay pigeon shooting be kept to 50 days a year, for a maximum of four hours per day.
They have also called for a strict 55 decibel limit.
A spokesperson for the association told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It's fair to say that the plans for 150 shoots a year have gone down like a lead balloon."
