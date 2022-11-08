Man accused of Boston ditch body murder goes on trial
- Published
A man accused of planning the killing of a Polish national whose body was found in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire has gone on trial.
Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston by a member of the public in January 2020.
Kamil Zydek, 34, who denies murder, was arrested in Poland and extradited back to the UK, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Two other men have already been jailed for life after being convicted of murder last year.
Lukasz Ferenc was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years and Adam Kaminski to at least 19 years.
Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC told the court that Mr Stolarek was tied up and repeatedly beaten before being put in the boot of a car and then thrown in the water.
He told jurors: "Some of the evidence you will hear during these proceedings is shocking, graphic and disturbing."
He said it was the prosecution's case that Mr Zydek's role was to plan and organise the killing and also the disposal of the body.
Mr Aspden said Mr Zydek had refused to reveal the motive, but there was evidence it arose out of drugs or drugs money.
The court was told how Mr Zydek left the UK once a police investigation started after the body was found.
The prosecution said that was why the defendant was being tried separately to the other two men.
Mr Zydek, of no fixed address, also denies a second charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The trial continues.
