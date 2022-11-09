Lincoln City: Club's redevelopment plans scaled back
- Published
Lincoln City has revealed revised plans for the redevelopment of its Stacey West Stand.
The club said its original plans, which included a third-tier hospitality suite, presented an "unacceptable risk" to finances.
However, the overall objectives of the scheme - to increase capacity and improve the fan experience - remained the same, officials said.
The plans include a new community hub and a safe-standing area.
Following a further project review, the club said it aimed to maximise the £1.8m already secured from various grant funds and investment from supporters and investors, while dealing with "a challenging and volatile" economic climate.
The club said it remained "absolutely dedicated" to investing in infrastructure, with Chief Executive Liam Scully saying he hoped fans would see the revised plans had "stayed true" to the original ambitions of the project.
"First and foremost from a fan perspective it is about how do we increase capacity at the stadium," he said.
Following a successful pilot scheme in early 2022, the club has submitted an application to trial "safe-standing" in a small section of the Stacey West Stand, with the intention of installing rail seats throughout the entire stand in the future.
Mr Scully said the proposals would increase the ground capacity at the LNER stadium by 900 to 11,500.
"At the rear of the stand there is going to be a new community and education skills hub, which will do a great deal of good work within the area," he added.
The project would also benefit from some other key infrastructure improvements, including a recycling irrigation system and energy efficiency measures, club officials said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.