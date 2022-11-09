Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court.
Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire.
Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Ms Alcock did not enter a plea. Mr King entered a not guilty plea.
Both were granted unconditional bail.
The couple, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 7 December.
