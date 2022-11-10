Lincolnshire: Former police officer denies misconduct charge
A former police officer has pleaded not guilty to one offence of misconduct in public office.
Shaun Wheeler, 56, is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate communications with a woman while serving with Lincolnshire Police.
The offence is said to have taken place while he was on duty between January and March 2019.
He was granted conditional bail and is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 10 July 2023.
