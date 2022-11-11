Broadholme murder: Man jailed for stabbing grandfather to death
A man who stabbed a grandfather in the back and threatened to bury him alive has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.
Rolandas Karbauskas stabbed neighbour Saulius Badgziunas, 58, outside his home in Broadholme, Lincolnshire, and then dragged his body behind a garage.
Mr Badgziunas' body was found by a family friend on 14 March.
Karbauskas, 48, was found guilty of murder after a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst said Mr Badgziunas had been looking after his two-year-old grandson on the day of the murder.
"Mr Badgziunas was plainly stabbed in the back," he said.
"For reasons which remain unknown, but may have been due to a drunken argument, you picked up a knife used to slaughter pigs."
Judge Hirst told Karbauskas he had "a degree of callousness" when he threatened the victim.
During the trial, jurors heard the Lithuanian national suffered a 20cm stab wound to the back and blunt force injuries, inflicted by his killer, who lived in a caravan at the rear of the secluded house that Mr Badgziunas shared with his daughter and two grandchildren.
The jury heard an audio recording captured by cameras installed near the property in which Karbauskas could be heard saying "bleed to death" and "I told you I would bury you alive".
Mr Badgziunas was heard to moan and say "pull it out, Ruli", a nickname used for Karbauskas.
During sentencing on Friday, Judge Hirst said there was evidence of some effort by Karbauskas to cover his tracks with nearby ground being turned over with a spade.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Badgziunas' daughter described how her world fell apart when she learned of her father's death.
