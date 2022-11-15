Scredington: New reservoir could feature floating solar panels
A new reservoir featuring floating solar panels could be created in Lincolnshire, to supply about 750,000 homes with water.
Anglian Water has proposed creating the reservoir on fenland south of Sleaford.
The project would see 50 properties near Scredington demolished.
Lincolnshire County Councillors have welcomed the move, however North Kesteven District Councillors last week raised questions around the environmental benefits of the scheme.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the aim of the scheme is to increase resilience against droughts across the region and reduce reliance on groundwater sources.
But at a recent consultation event in Scredington, residents called for clarity and "more facts" around the proposals.
Lincolnshire Independent Councillor David Suiter said that, as well as construction traffic during the build, it is likely there would be leisure users at the reservoir creating additional traffic.
He asked how the scheme would be carbon neutral, adding: "In Switzerland they've even put some solar panels onto a lake, so will you be making sure everything is carbon neutral, because we're going to lose some agricultural lands?"
Nick Walters, Anglian Water's technical director on the project, said those behind the major build were aiming for net-zero carbon.
"There's a lot of work going on to understand the carbon impacts and assessment, we'd certainly be looking at renewable energy," he said.
Lincolnshire County Councillors have cautiously welcomed the move as "bold" but agreed they needed to "hold the water company's feet to the fire".
