Holton-le-Clay: Teenager in court charged with attempted murder
A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in a Lincolnshire village.
A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries on Louth Road in Holton-le-Clay, near Grimsby, at about 17:30 GMT on Monday.
George Swallow, 19, of Lindsey Drive, Holton-le-Clay, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody to appear before Lincoln Crown Court on 14 December.
Mr Swallow has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
