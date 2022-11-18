Prince William: Boy's picture to be put on royal fridge after RAF Coningsby visit
A drawing of Mickey Mouse is to adorn the Prince of Wales' fridge after it was presented to him by a boy during a royal visit to Lincolnshire.
Little Blake hugged Prince William and gave him the picture as he met military families at RAF Coningsby.
His mother Laura, 33, said the future king took the gift and said "he would put it on his fridge".
She said as the prince walked off "Blake said 'please William may I have a cuddle?' - and he did."
During his visit to the air base, the prince formally opened a new boxing gym for use by RAF personnel and was shown an array of innovative products under development to help technicians keep the planes airworthy.
William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and meeting Typhoon fighter pilots while on the visit on Friday morning.
He even ended up talking football with 10-year-old twins Abbie and Steph, fans of the prince's beloved Aston Villa team, who were left ecstatic when he posed for a video selfie.
Cpl Rachael Howes spoke with William when he met RAF personnel from the base involved in sport as he opened the RAF Coningsby's new boxing club.
She put the prince on the spot about the reality show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! when she said: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall."
The prince smiled and was overheard saying: "That's a tricky one," but diplomatically did not pick a winner
When at the base, he waved to photographers lining the fence trying to catch a glimpse of the royal.
Sam Freeman, 27, said he had travelled to the base as he had never "physically seen a royal in person" and his partner was a fan of TV show The Crown.
"I said to some other people, 'if you wave at him, he might wave back to us', and thankfully he did.
"Seeing a royal for the first time, even for 10 seconds, was worth getting up early for," he added.
