RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands.
The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings.
One former member had claimed women were treated as "second-class citizens" at the Lincolnshire-based squadron.
Additional training was being rolled out to the team, a spokesperson said.
The RAF Police Special Investigations Branch examined specific allegations and found "no criminal cases to be answered"
The inquiry revealed "a broad range of unacceptable behaviours" among the 130-strong squadron, based at RAF Waddington.
The BBC understands a number of personnel received lower disciplinary sanctions in addition to those dismissed from the RAF.
"The inquiry recommended a variety of measures to improve behaviours and culture on the unit," a statement from the RAF said.
"They included actions to improve understanding of what is and isn't acceptable and how to stop unacceptable behaviours."
Victims of the "unacceptable behaviour" were commended by the RAF, with many coming forward to give evidence as part of the investigation.
"It is important for unacceptable behaviour to be called out and reported wherever and whenever it is encountered," the statement added.
