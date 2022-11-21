Spalding: Town centre area fenced off due to rat infestation
- Published
Parts of a town centre in Lincolnshire have been cordoned off while a growing rat infestation is tackled.
Seating and planters in a busy shopping area of Spalding have been put behind fences after reports of dozens of rodents scurrying around at night.
Councillor Rodney Grocock described the situation as "quite serious", but he added: "We're sorting it out."
The work by contractors could take up to three weeks, a South Holland District Council spokesperson said.
In a statement, the authority said: "Following reports of rodents in Spalding town centre, we are working with contractors to deal with the issue.
"For public safety, the seats and planters outside Boots will be fenced off during this process, which should last for two to three weeks."
The council apologised for any inconvenience caused during the work to deal with the rat problem.
Councillor Grocock said: "It is difficult when rats get established. We can't have people shopping and seeing rats."
It comes after the town was previously blighted by pigeon poo, prompting a council warning not to feed wildlife.
Earlier this year, the council used a hawk to scare off pigeons in the town centre after complaints about droppings blighting the area.
But officials said their efforts were being scuppered by shoppers dishing out scraps of food.
The pigeon prevention measures were part of an initiative by South Holland District Council to clean up the town.
