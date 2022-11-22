Skegness: Plans for major town expansion submitted
- Published
Plans for a major expansion of Skegness, including 1,000 new houses, plus shops and businesses, have been submitted and will go to consultation.
The Skegness Gateway development would be built on farmland earmarked for the project to the west of the town.
If approved, it would mean hundreds of jobs would be created and a new college - The Skegness TEC - would be built on land off the A52 Wainfleet Road.
East Lindsey District Council is now to consult on the plans.
It will look at a draft Local Development Order (LDO), allowing the public and other stakeholders to comment on the proposals.
The land is mostly owned by local family business Croftmarsh, with some owned by the Scarbrough family, and both say it will "breathe new life" into the Lincolnshire coast, boosting the economy and providing education and jobs.
Sue Bowser, from Croftmarsh, said: "This LDO submission is a really significant step.
"Our family has lived and worked in Skegness for many generations, so it's a great source of pride that we can support a development that will help secure the town's future by creating thousands of jobs and homes for both existing local residents and attract a new generation of people to the area.
"We are working closely with East Lindsey District Council and other partners to bring forward a scheme that will work alongside the regeneration being enabled by the Towns Fund."
Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness said: "This local sustainable development includes a state-of-the art learning campus funded through the Skegness Town Deal, providing new training opportunities for the coast.
"Importantly, training including digital skills, motor vehicle, construction and engineering, will allow people to gain the skills and knowledge they need to get the jobs they want.
"Removing barriers to learning is a key focus for the Towns Fund and I'm delighted that this funding from government will be helping to deliver these local opportunities."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.