Lincoln fire: Arson arrest after man rescued from burning house
- Published
A man had been arrested on suspicion of arson after firefighters rescued a man from a burning building in Lincoln.
Emergency services were called to the property at the corner of Canwick Road and Ripon Street at just after 15:00 GMT on Monday.
Fire crews tackled a blaze inside the house and a man was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.
A 46-year-old man was later arrested in nearby High Street on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He remains in custody and Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information.
