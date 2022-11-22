Red Arrows: Leading pilot suspended after allegations over conduct
- Published
A leading Red Arrows pilot has been suspended from the Royal Air Force after claims were made about his conduct.
The allegations against Wing Cdr David Montenegro dated from 2017 and were now being investigated, the RAF said.
Mr Montenegro, who joined the RAF in 1999 and toured as a fighter pilot, had led the Red Arrows since April 2020.
The pilot, who is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, has been approached by the BBC for comment.
On Tuesday, an RAF spokesperson confirmed it was looking into the claims against Mr Montenegro, adding they would be "thoroughly investigated".
"Pending that investigation and without prejudice, the individual has been removed from post," they said.
The spokesperson added: "All RAF personnel are expected to maintain the highest standards of behaviour."
Before he became Wing Commander, Mr Montenegro had been a Team Leader of the Red Arrows since 2015 and has supported tours in Afghanistan.
His suspension comes after the sacking of two Red Arrows staff over their behaviour following a review.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.