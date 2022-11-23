Lincoln: 5G street hub plan proposed
Communication hubs with six foot (1.8m) screens showing adverts, could appear on streets in Lincoln city centre.
BT Group said the hubs would boost broadband and 5G connectivity in the area and would offer free phone calls to anywhere in the UK.
The company has applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permission to install the hubs.
Documents seen by the council describe the street hubs as "the next evolution of public connectivity".
As well as advertisements the screens would also include a digital version of the BT phonebook, local weather information, maps and a dedicated 999 call button, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report to the council said modern cities required digital connectivity provision "both for residents and visitors, to enable their day to day living and enjoyment of recreational activities".
The report said to enable the service to be provided without a fee, advertisements on either side of the units would be required and were "an intrinsic part of the development".
Local councils would be given around around 438 hours a year to share their messages, it added.
A spokesperson for BT said the hubs planned for Saltergate, High Street and St Mary's Street, would be inspected weekly and monitored with anti-social behaviour management plans put in place.
The hubs would use existing cabinets installed during a previous contract with BT, Lincolnshire County Council said.
