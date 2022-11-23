Lincolnshire: Sex offender serving life absconds from open prison
- Published
A convicted sex offender who is serving a life sentence has absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Marshall, 53, who was jailed for rape and wounding with intent, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said he was thought to be in the Mansfield or Nottingham areas.
Members of the public are being warned not to approach him but to call police on 999.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.