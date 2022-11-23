Lincoln and Sheffield cathedrals lit red in support of religious freedom
Cathedrals in the region will be lit up red in support of an international campaign to highlight the plight of people persecuted for their faith.
It is part of the annual Red Wednesday event - organised by charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) UK.
National director Caroline Hull said it was about taking a stance against violations of religious freedom.
Both Sheffield's Catholic Cathedral and Lincoln Cathedral are taking part in the event.
According to ACN UK the campaign "gives those without a voice a chance to be heard", with Red Wednesday being "a call to action for people of all faiths and none".
"Please join us to support all those who suffer for their religious beliefs," Ms Hull said.
Father Christopher Posluszny, Dean of the Cathedral Church of St Marie in Sheffield, added: "Research shows that Christians suffer persecution - from harassment to murder - in more countries than any other faith group, yet this often passes unnoticed."
In addition to bathing the exterior of St Marie's in red light, the cathedral will be open for anyone who wishes to come in and light a candle in memory of those persecuted for their faith.
London's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral is also hosting an event, with all proceeds going to ACN's Ukraine Appeal.
