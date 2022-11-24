Louth: Cycle park plans for area with 'poor record of physical activity'
Plans for a cycle park with a cafe, visitor centre, bike shop and classroom in Lincolnshire are set to be approved.
The Wolds Cycle Park at South Willingham has received support from Sport England.
Objections to the proposals have been received from the British Horse Society and Natural England among others.
In a report planning officers said the area would see health, economic, tourism and employment benefits from the park.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service 179 representations of support have been received by the council from the general public.
Those in support say it would mitigate the county's "poor record when it comes to physical activity".
'Economic and tourism benefits'
East Lindsey District Council received 213 objections, along with a petition of 68 signatures, against the plans.
Objections were raised around the increase in traffic on narrow roads currently used by farm traffic, walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
The trails would include learn to ride facilities, pump tracks and other routes of varying difficulty.
In a report to go before councillors on 1 December, officers said the proposal was considered to be acceptable when "weighed against the benefits in terms of economic, tourism, employment and health to the wider district".
Officers said the opportunity to "use conditions to manage or control detailed considerations around materials, lighting and landscaping," would be particularly advantageous.
The report said that although "sensitivities" of the location were noted, it was believed the location would be "sustainable".
