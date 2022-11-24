New images released in hunt for North Sea Camp sex offender
Police have released new images of a convicted sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Marshall, 53, who was jailed for rape and wounding with intent, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday.
CCTV images have been released showing Marshall, who was serving a life sentence at the site, in Mansfield town centre.
Members of the public are being warned not to approach him but to call 999.
Det Insp Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These images are quite distinctive and we hope they may jog somebody's memory. If you have seen this man we want to hear from [you] immediately."
