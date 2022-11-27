Lincolnshire Police bid to tackle reprise in hare coursing
- Published
A countywide dispersal order has been issued across the whole of Lincolnshire following an increase in reports of hare coursing.
Under the order, suspected hare coursers can be told to leave the county and face arrest if they return.
It began at midday on Saturday and will remain in place for 48 hours.
Lincolnshire Police is asking the public to report incidents on the emergency 999 number, but warned people not to approach hare coursers.
It is the second such order in a week. A two-day ban was brought in last Saturday.
Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal in 2004.
Under new measures implemented in August, anyone caught hare coursing faces an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
