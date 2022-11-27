Two arrested after pedestrian killed by car in Lincolnshire
Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to the A16 between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane near Sibsey at 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
A white van hit the pedestrian - a man in his 40s from the Boston area - who was pronounced dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said
A 39-year-old woman and a man, aged 33, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
