Spalding: Shop worker who disarmed robber praised by judge
- Published
A shop worker has been praised by a judge for showing "remarkable bravery" by disarming a man wielding a fake gun during an attempted robbery.
Vaidotas Mecislauskas was tackled by Sedad Amin after demanding money and cigarettes during the incident in Spalding, on 29 September.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Amin grabbed the weapon after Mecislauskas said "I'm going to kill you".
Mecislauskas, of Spalding Common, was jailed for three years and nine months.
The 49-year-old had pleaded guilty to charges of attempted robbery and criminal damage.
Struggle in street
Lincoln Crown Court heard that Mr Amin, who had been stacking shelves at the Nasza Biendronka store, had initially doubted the threat until Mecislauskas pointed to his waistband where he moved the imitation weapon up and down.
As he produced the weapon, Mr Amin grabbed it by the barrel, and a struggle ensued which spilled out on to the street.
Mr Amin then managed to wrestle the imitation firearm from Mecislauskas before the police arrived.
The incident in Spalding's Sheep Market was also witnessed by other shop workers and school children, the court was told.
Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Mecislauskas: "The phlegmatic Mr Amin doubted you had a gun. You pulled back your waistband and showed him a very realistic weapon.
"At this stage he was very scared. He told you he couldn't give you anything expensive, only a bottle of water, because he wasn't the boss.
"It was only an attempted robbery because of Mr Amin's remarkable bravery," she said.
The court also heard Mr Amin had only been working in the shop for two weeks.
The judge said she would be commending Mr Amin and awarding him £350 from public funds for his actions.
