Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam opens new medical school

One of the medics responsible for England's response to the coronavirus pandemic has opened a new medical school at the University of Lincoln.Prof S﻿ir Jonathon Van-Tam, previously UK deputy chief medical officer, formally opened the Ross Lucas Medical Sciences Building.T﻿he school was purpose-built to offer high-end medical facilities. Prof Neal Juster, the university's vice-chancellor, said the building symbolised "how education can impact positively on a place, and the people in it".