Friskney attempted murder arrest after two boys, 10, stabbed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.
Police visited Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, at 14:49 GMT on Tuesday after reports of a concern for safety.
Officers initially spoke with an occupant at the property and then later began negotiating with the woman.
They forced entry to the property at 01:00 on Wednesday, finding the injured boys, and arrested the 39-year-old woman.
The boys were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
The force, which also deployed firearms officers, closed the road for several hours, but said there had been no wider threat to residents during the incident.
A spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
