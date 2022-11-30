Lincolnshire church path blocked with car after access row
A row over vehicles driving to a Lincolnshire church has led to a homeowner blocking a path with his car.
Peter Escreet said drivers using the route to St Wulfram's Church in Grantham had damaged his house and the paving.
He has now parked his Land Rover outside his property, preventing vehicles from accessing the route.
The Rector of the church Father Stuart Cradduck said he hoped an agreement could be reached.
Mr Escreet said that his house had been hit four times in the last year and that he had spent £900 repairing damaged flagstones.
"We are trying to do the right thing here because this is an historic footpath, it needs protecting," he said.
"In a two-day period about a month ago we had about 40 cars going up there."
He said he had been verbally abused by people since he started his blockade in the middle of November and had been hit by a car driven at him.
The protest has meant that St Wulfram has not been able to take delivery of its Christmas tree.
Fr Cradduck said the path had been used for access to the church and for deliveries since it was built.
"It was made a public highway by easement and this place has been here for over a 1,000 years," he said.
"All we want to do is maintain the access which we've had over the whole length of the building being here.
"We don't want to alienate any neighbours, we want to work in harmony and partnership with them."
Lincolnshire County Council said it had been in touch with both sides and hoped to find a solution, which might include a retractable bollard being installed.
