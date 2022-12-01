Friskney stabbings: Woman charged with attempted murder of two boys
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.
Police were called to a property in Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a concern for safety.
Neither of the boys was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Ann Marie McEvoy, of Church Walk, Colchester, was remanded to appear in court on Friday, officers added.
Ms McEvoy was also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and with threatening a person with a knife, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
