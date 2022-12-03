Skegness: Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was stabbed in Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman, 30, was found injured at a property in Brian Avenue in the town at 16:30 GMT on Friday.
She remains in hospital for treatment, officers said, with police asking those with information to come forward.
A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder soon after the incident and remains in custody for questioning.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack and did not believe it was linked to a fatal stabbing in the town on Friday morning.
