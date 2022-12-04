Lincolnshire-wide hare coursing dispersal order issued
A 24-hour dispersal order has been issued by Lincolnshire Police after a spike in hare coursing reports in the county.
The force said the order was in place until 11:30 GMT on Monday, with suspected hare coursers required to leave Lincolnshire.
Under the order, those suspected of participating in the illegal activity face arrest if they return.
Lincolnshire Police told those who spot hare coursing taking place to call 999.
Officers asked for witnesses to provide a description of those involved, vehicle registration numbers, their location and direction of travel.
"It is important that people do not confront those hare coursing or put themselves at risk", a force spokesperson said.
Those with information about previous hare coursing incidents should call 101.
Lincolnshire is one of the areas most frequently targeted by coursers due to its flat, rural areas.
What is hare coursing?
- The coursers will walk along the field to frighten the hare into the open
- The dog catches the hare and kills it by "ragging" it - shaking the animal in its teeth
- The dogs - usually greyhounds, lurchers or salukis - are on a slip lead, threaded so it can be easily released
- The dead hare is usually left in the field or thrown in a ditch
- Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK. The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt wild mammals with dogs
- Coursers are often engaged in illegal betting involving large sums of money and the dogs involved can also be worth thousands of pounds
- Traditionally hare coursing offences start to rise in the autumn after crops have been harvested, and continue until the end of the season in spring
Source: Lincolnshire Police