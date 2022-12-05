Skegness stab victim identified by murder inquiry police
A man found stabbed to death at a house in Lincolnshire has been identified by police.
Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 53-year-old man remains in custody after a court extended his detention. Two women, aged 22 and 42, have been released on conditional bail, Lincolnshire Police said.
Detectives have renewed their appeal for information and have asked for any CCTV or dashcam footage.
