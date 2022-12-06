Skegness: Murder charge over house stab death
A man has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death at a house in Lincolnshire.
Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning.
Richard Lee Norris, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later, Lincolnshire Police said.
Two women, aged 22 and 42, also arrested on suspicion or murder have been released on bail.
