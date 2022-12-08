Grantham Hospital's new £5.3m operating theatres see first patients
A new £5.3 million operating facility for orthopaedic surgery will open later in Lincolnshire.
The two-storey building includes two theatres, supporting services and a six-bed recovery ward.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust built the complex at Grantham Hospital.
Under a recent review of NHS services in Lincolnshire the hospital is to become the county's specialist orthopaedic surgery centre.
Reports earlier this year said initial ground works for the new modular buildings had started in November 2021 and it was hoped the new build would be ready for use this summer.
Health service bosses said the plans would increase theatre capacity by 50% and operate seven days a week to help to reduce waiting times.
