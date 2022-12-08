Former Lincolnshire Police officer cleared of raping woman
- Published
A former trainee Lincolnshire Police officer has been cleared of raping a 20-year-old woman.
Frazer McDowall, 24, of Ryland Road, Welton, was acquitted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He had been accused of raping a woman he met on a night out in Lincoln while off-duty on 16 October last year.
He admitted having sex with the woman, who prosecutors said was too drunk to have consented, but a jury unanimously found him not guilty of rape.
Mr McDowall sobbed as he walked free from the dock after the verdict was returned following three hours and 46 minutes of deliberations.
The former probationary constable resigned from Lincolnshire Police earlier this year after the force uncovered "derogatory" messages he sent over WhatsApp about the complainant, the public and colleagues.
A disciplinary panel later found the messages amounted to gross misconduct and said he would have been sacked had he not quit the force.
