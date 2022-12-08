Lincoln Cathedral: Man charged over cafe break-in
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at Lincoln Cathedral.
Several cash registers were stolen from the cafe and a window and door were damaged, police said.
The theft was discovered at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday when staff arrived to find the tills missing. One was later found opened on the floor.
Lincolnshire Police said a 41-year-old man had been charged with theft, burglary and making threats with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is due to appear in court at a later date, the force added.
