Lincoln: Man jailed over cathedral cafe break-in
A man has been jailed for theft and other offences after breaking into Lincoln Cathedral's cafe.
Staff found a till on the floor and damage to doors and windows when they arrived for work on Wednesday.
John Arnold, 41, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to theft, burglary and making threats with intent to cause fear of violence.
At Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to nine months in jail.
