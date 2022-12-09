Lincolnshire road closed after crash involving several vehicles
- Published
The A15 in Lincolnshire has been closed after a crash "involving several vehicles", police said.
It happened on the southbound carriageway near to the village of Cranwell on Friday morning.
The road is shut in both directions between Brauncewell and Sleaford Road in Holdingham and people have been asked to avoid the area.
There are no reports of any injuries. Lincolnshire Police said it would provide updates on social media.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.