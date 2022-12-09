Adam Morgan fatal crash: Suspended sentence for tipper truck driver
- Published
A lorry driver responsible for the death of a father after a crash with a car in Lincolnshire has been given a 30-week suspended prison sentence.
Adam Morgan, 47, died days after his Audi was hit by an HGV driven by David Costin in North Hykeham in July 2021.
Costin had admitted death by careless driving at Lincoln Crown Court.
A judge heard Mr Morgan's nine-year-old son, who was in the passenger seat, tried to brush glass off his father's body before climbing from the wreckage.
Prosecutor Adam Pearson told the court the drivers were travelling in opposite directions along Meadow Lane at about 14:00 BST on 12 July when Costin's tipper truck went off the road.
As he tried to correct the steering, the vehicle veered towards the next lane and crashed into Mr Morgan's Audi as it tipped over, he said.
Mr Morgan was driving "correctly on his side of the road and did all he could to avoid the collision, but it was impossible for him to avoid it," Mr Pearson said.
He suffered a severe head and brain injury and was taken to hospital but died two weeks later on 26 July.
Defending Costin, his barrister Siward James-Moore said the defendant had misjudged the manoeuvring of his vehicle and that he was "genuinely remorseful".
However, Mr Morgan's wife, Joanne said in a statement, which she read out in court, that the lorry driver had initially accused her husband "for being at fault" when initially questioned by police before blaming his vehicle for being faulty.
"Not only did he physically eradicate Adam from our lives, he has caused added pain and distress for not immediately taking ownership for what happened that day," she said.
"Adam will never come home where he belongs with us."
She described her husband as a "formidable human" who was "a wonderful dad" and "charming, caring and extremely strong".
Mrs Morgan said the family were "devastated and heartbroken" before explaining how her husband, who was adopted, had hoped to meet his birth parents but "any possible reconciliation has forever been taken".
"Having his own biological flesh and blood meant the world to him," she said.
Judge Hirst said the couple's son suffered minor injuries in the crash and the incident "will inevitably live with him for the rest of his life".
Costin, of Welton Gardens, Lincoln, was handed a 30-week jail sentence suspended for two years, a 12-month driving ban and 10 days of rehabilitation.
