Spalding: Fences installed to deal with rat problem removed
- Published
Fences installed in a town centre in Lincolnshire to help deal with a rat infestation have been removed.
Seating and planters in a busy shopping area of Spalding were put behind fences in November after reports of dozens of rodents scurrying around at night.
The fences in Hall Place were also put round the town's Christmas tree.
South Holland District Council said work to remove the rats had been completed, meaning the barriers could be taken down.
In a statement, the council said: "The fences around the seats and planters in Hall Place have been taken down following work to remove rodents from the area.
"Please always dispose of your litter correctly, and do not feed the pigeons."
Earlier this year, the council had used used a hawk to try and scare off pigeons after complaints about droppings blighting the area.
However, officials said efforts to deal with the problem had been hampered by people feeding them scraps.
The measures were part of an initiative by South Holland District Council to clean up the town.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.